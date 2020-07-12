Maecenas (ART) Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $360,070.42 and $2,365.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.02004693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00197970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00115915 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

