Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.92.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20,609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 52,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,936 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 74,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 51,581 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 505.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 106,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

