MB8 Coin (MB8) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,153.00

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. MB8 Coin has a total market capitalization of $883,597.48 and approximately $7,153.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MB8 Coin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MB8 Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00100815 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000315 BTC.

MB8 Coin Profile

MB8 Coin (CRYPTO:MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 161,204,413 coins. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MB8 Coin’s official website is mb8coin.io

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and WhiteBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.