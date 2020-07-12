MEET.ONE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $33,977.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $786,016.32 and $33,977.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.02007936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00191933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00066530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00116898 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

