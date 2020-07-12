Melon (MLN) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Melon token can now be bought for $12.91 or 0.00139026 BTC on major exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and approximately $75,872.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Melon has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045356 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.28 or 0.05055210 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033368 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.