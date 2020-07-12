Metal (MTL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.68 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $22.02 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003622 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.63 or 0.05057117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033381 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.