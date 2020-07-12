MetaMorph Reaches Market Cap of $42,447.62 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and BitMart. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $42,447.62 and approximately $26,286.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,082,468 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, LATOKEN, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

