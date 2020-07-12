Metaverse ETP (ETP) One Day Volume Tops $364,486.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $8.70 million and $364,486.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.31 or 0.02598462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00070461 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,541,060 coins and its circulating supply is 78,540,955 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

