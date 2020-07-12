Midas Hits One Day Volume of $2,951.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $2,951.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00015950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00500192 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037702 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015006 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 675.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003694 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003372 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004089 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

