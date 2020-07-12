MonaCoin Price Hits $1.70 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00018345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, QBTC, Bleutrade and Livecoin. MonaCoin has a market cap of $111.56 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,252.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02596303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.50 or 0.02566920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00485127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00747709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00070708 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00608813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015071 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Zaif, Fisco, Bitbank, QBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.