Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $1,034.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003987 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00745246 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004239 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1,351.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,098,970 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

