Monolith Reaches Market Cap of $10.68 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $10.68 million and $35,318.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003517 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monolith Profile

TKN is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

