Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $261.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $261.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.23.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $292.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.61 and a 200 day moving average of $249.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

