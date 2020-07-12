Morgan Stanley Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $177.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.43.

Public Storage stock opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.25 and a 200-day moving average of $204.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,610,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,299,064,000 after purchasing an additional 218,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,280,000 after acquiring an additional 86,807 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,945,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,563,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,647,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

