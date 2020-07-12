Morgan Stanley Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $361.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $342.00 to $361.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $351.81 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $356.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.