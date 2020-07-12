Morgan Stanley Increases U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target to $2.50

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLCA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Silica to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.39.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $236.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.78.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,566,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after purchasing an additional 243,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 852,800 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,023,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,996 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 582,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.