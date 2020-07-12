Morgan Stanley Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $90.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

