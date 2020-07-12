Morgan Stanley Raises National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $28.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 168.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,368,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,499,000 after buying an additional 857,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,676,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,004,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 283,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,470,000 after buying an additional 188,281 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

