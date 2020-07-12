MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0004

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. MVL has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $135,522.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, UEX, IDEX and Cryptology.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.42 or 0.05067201 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033442 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,354,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, IDEX, IDCM, UEX, Cryptology and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

