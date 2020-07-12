Nano Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010924 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, RightBTC, OKEx and Gate.io. Nano has a total market cap of $134.96 million and $4.18 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,272.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.53 or 0.02593993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.02 or 0.02566995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00483987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00754729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00609186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015063 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, Gate.io, Mercatox, Coindeal, Nanex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinEx, Binance and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.