Nash Exchange (NEX) Reaches One Day Volume of $51,647.00

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $18.21 million and approximately $51,647.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash Exchange token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00008370 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Switcheo Network and Aphelion. Over the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nash Exchange Profile

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,586 tokens. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial

Nash Exchange Token Trading

Nash Exchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Aphelion, Switcheo Network and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

