Needham & Company LLC Boosts Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Price Target to $120.00

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Livongo Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livongo Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $110.34.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livongo Health news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $395,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 229,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,535,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,848,615.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,374.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,009 shares of company stock valued at $28,872,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,932,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 668,404 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

