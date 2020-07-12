Neural Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,721.48 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $18,721.48 and approximately $5.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Neural Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.02009851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116184 BTC.

Neural Protocol Token Profile

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

