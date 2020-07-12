Neutrino Dollar 1-Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $13.08 million and $1.12 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010748 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.01270924 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000853 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010623 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 13,112,817 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

