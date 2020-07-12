New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NMFC. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut New Mountain Finance from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, National Securities upgraded New Mountain Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.85.

NMFC stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $866.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.17. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 272,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $2,614,008.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,240,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,366,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,840,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,478,490.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 622,861 shares of company stock worth $5,425,708. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $1,877,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 24.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.