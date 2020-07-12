NEXT Market Capitalization Achieves $21.58 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One NEXT token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00005747 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a market cap of $21.58 million and $544,678.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00484826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

