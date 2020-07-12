NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

NXTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextCure from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NextCure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a current ratio of 40.07. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. Research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NextCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NextCure by 277.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in NextCure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in NextCure by 1,564.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

