Nexty Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Million (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Nexty has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $548.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexty has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty launched on April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

