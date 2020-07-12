Nexus Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.07 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Nexus has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and $185,375.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Binance.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

