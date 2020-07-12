NOIA Network (NOIA) Trading 54.5% Higher Over Last Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and $328,200.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045333 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.15 or 0.05043420 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033307 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,628,122 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

