Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OCSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

OCSI opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 120.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

