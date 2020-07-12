ODEM (ODE) Market Cap Hits $8.16 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $234,885.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.97 or 0.05046668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017897 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033191 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.