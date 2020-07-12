ODUWA (OWC) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $350,569.31 and $76,444.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,282.28 or 1.00029086 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000982 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00129674 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006678 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.