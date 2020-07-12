Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Gabelli lowered Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered Oil States International from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. G.Research lowered Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Oil States International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.06.

NYSE OIS opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oil States International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1,298.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 432.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

