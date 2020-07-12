Orbs Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Orbs has a market cap of $36.47 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.02009851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116184 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,184,407,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

