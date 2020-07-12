OST (OST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.22 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. OST has a market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Huobi and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.90 or 0.01987062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00066913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00117435 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,466,070 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinsuper, IDCM and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

