Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.42.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $20,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $7,885,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $7,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $7,476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $3,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

