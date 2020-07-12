OWNDATA Price Reaches $0.0000 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $223,477.42 and approximately $2,787.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00100675 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00335349 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049473 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010812 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012450 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.