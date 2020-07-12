PAXEX Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,334.25 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a market cap of $3,334.25 and approximately $3.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.01943796 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001997 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000215 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000497 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

