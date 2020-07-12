Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $74.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.27.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,087,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $2,989,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 13.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

