Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.27.

PAYX stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. Paychex has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $266,992,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 156.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $62,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 84.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,396,000 after purchasing an additional 913,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,777,000 after purchasing an additional 462,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

