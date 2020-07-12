PayPie Market Cap Hits $765,546.94 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $765,546.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. In the last week, PayPie has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.02007936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00191933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00066530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00116898 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

