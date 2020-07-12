PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAYS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PaySign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

PaySign stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. PaySign has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a P/E ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.74.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 167,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PaySign by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PaySign by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

