Peercoin (PPC) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $40,218.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,279.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.76 or 0.02562140 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00670200 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000426 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004391 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,365,370 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.