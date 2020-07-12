PENG Market Capitalization Achieves $71,107.97 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One PENG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. PENG has a market cap of $71,107.97 and $21.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PENG has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.02006380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00192078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001022 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00116403 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,300,307,352 coins and its circulating supply is 7,666,838,989 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

