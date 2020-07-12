Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.88.

PAG stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

