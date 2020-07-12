Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.88.
PAG stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
Read More: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.