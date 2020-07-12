Pillar Market Capitalization Tops $7.80 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 59% higher against the US dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $53,939.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pillar Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

