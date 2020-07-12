PiplCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 38% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One PiplCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $150,911.43 and $233.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.01985208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00193208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117406 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.