Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Volume Hits $390,817.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $4.83 million and $390,817.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.21 or 0.01995706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00191899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001037 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00117097 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 161,604,481 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.