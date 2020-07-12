PIXEL (PXL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $274,279.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. PIXEL has a market cap of $476,139.39 and $274,279.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

